Kansas beats Miami to reach Final Four

Kansas beat Miami 76-50 Sunday in the Elite Eight to win the March Madness 2022 Midwest Region and advance to the Final Four.

The win punches Kansas’ 16th ticket into the Final Four in school history, allowing the Jayhawks to keep on dancing and stick as the only remaining No. 1 seed in the tournament. Kansas will play Villanova next Saturday in New Orleans.

Miami led 35-29 at halftime, but Kansas outscored Miami 47-15 in the second half to capture the comeback win.

Kansas’ Christian Braun drives past Miami’s Sam Waardenburg during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Three Kansas players — Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack — all scored double digits. The Hurricanes’ Kameron McGusty led his team with 18 points.