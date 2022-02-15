Kamila Valieva dominates 2022 Olympics short program

Controversy has swirled around Kamila Valieva for days, but the 15-year-old Russian skater twirled her way one step further towards claiming women’s figure skating’s signature prize at the 2022 Olympics.

Valieva’s short program score of 82.16 ranked first with just four skaters left and easily earned her qualification into the free skate Thursday, where she looks to secure the singles competition gold medal. It would be her second gold medal of the 2022 Olympics, if the medal lasts.

Kamila Valieva before the short program on Feb. 15, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

After completing her skate, Valieva broke down in tears before being embraced by her coach.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal from the International Olympic Committee, World Anti-Doping Agency and International Skating Union and deemed Valieva eligible for the women’s individual competition.

Just a day after she powered the ROC’s team event gold medal, Valieva’s positive test for trimetazidine surfaced, though the test occurred six weeks ago. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency claimed it did not receive notification until Feb. 7, when they banned Valieva from continuing to compete.

The ROC soon lifted that ban, prompting the appeal.

Valieva entered the competition, along with her Russian teammates, as a heavy favorite.