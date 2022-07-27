Kai Kara-France channels Maori ancestors for UFC 277 title fight

Kai Kara-France (24-9, 14 finishes) will get his first shot at UFC gold in Saturday’s co-main event of UFC 277 (10 p.m., ESPN PPV) from American Airlines Center in Dallas. Ahead of his bout against Brandon Moreno (19-6, 14 finishes) for the vacant interim flyweight championship, created while champion Deiveson Figueiredo is out with a reported finger injury, Kara-France joined The Post’s Scott Fontana via phone for the Post Fight Interview.

Q: How do you view the interim title? We’ve seen different opinions on them even from interim champions over the years.

A: It’s a world title, regardless of interim or not. In my eyes, Brandon won his last fight [against Figueiredo in a narrow decision defeat for Moreno], so I am fighting the best guy. … I’ve got to respect that, and that’s what I’ve done.

Q: You’re very proud of your heritage. Do you feel any greater sense to reach the championship for fellow Maori people and represent your culture?

A: Oh, definitely. This is everything I worked towards. I channel all of my ancestors, all of my people that are supporting me. And for the next generation, I’m trying to inspire the next Kai, the next wave of New Zealand UFC fighters and show them that, if I can do it, anyone can do it. Just trying to be an inspiration and show them this journey that you’re on [isn’t] always going to be smooth sailing. Even if you take losses or you have a speed bump, you just keep pushing forward, and you keep turning it up. And being a father now, that’s what I’m instilling into my family and leaving my legacy, which is to be the best in the world.

Q: You’re 17-3 the last seven years after a 7-6 start. What changed for you around the time your career started to change course for the better?

A: I grew up in this sport. I’ve been fighting professionally since I was 17. A lot of those early losses were just inexperience, as well as just [not] taking the right fights. I knew I was always capable of what I’m doing now, but it was just the pathway wasn’t as clear. Moving back home to City Kickboxing, training under Eugene [Bareman] definitely was the best move in my career, and just trusting the process and trusting myself, knowing [that] whatever happens, we can find a way and get it done. That’s definitely been a massive help.

Q: What did you learn from your first UFC loss, when you fought Moreno for the first time?

A: It was a bit of a learning curve for me. And a fight that I wanted to run back eventually and fix a few things. But seeing what Brandon’s been able to do on this run and become the world champion, and a few years later, we’re crossing paths again. Where I’m at in my career, I’m hitting my prime and it doesn’t matter who I’m fighting. It’s not about that. It’s about just being yourself. It’s a battle of yourself. You can see I’m just on another level. When I’m fighting this time, I can’t really go off that last fight because I’m just not the same. I know he’s been in championship [fights] before, but my team has prepared me for this, training with world champions, day in and day out, training under Eugene Bareman, our head coach who’s been in these titles fights before. He’s won, defended. I’m in a good place. Just trusting the process. I’ve seen Alex [Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion,] go through fight week. And been making mental notes on what they did and how they cope with it, how they thrived under more pressure. That’s why I welcome it, and I don’t really shy away from it anymore. This is what I was always meant to do, and now that the belt’s right in front of me, I can feel it.

Kai Kara-France Getty Images for UFC

Q: Do you recall your first experience watching MMA?

A: My first experience with my old coach when I first started jiu-jitsu, when I was about 10 years old, it wasn’t a UFC fight. It was a K-1 fight. But outside of the kickboxing fight, my coach was fighting vale tudo, which was pretty much no holds barred, can kick on the ground. No gloves. Pretty confronting when you’re only about 11 years old, seeing my coach pretty much full-on fight with no rules. But at the time, I was only training jiu-jitsu, I was kind of a bit shocked. I was like, how is he getting so injured when all we do is jiu-jitsu and wrestling? Why are you coming to training [with] all these black eyes and beaten up? And then I watched his fight and was like, OK, this is why, because it’s not an actual jiu-jitsu fight. This is a full-on no holds barred, underground street-fighting fight.

Q: Typical walkaround weight between fights?

A: Before, I used to blow up quite a bit. I’d get up to about 70 kg (154 pounds). In my last few years being more professional and staying closer to weight all year round, I walk around about 65, 66 kg (143-145 pounds).

Q: Typical weight on fight night?

A: About 135 [pounds].

Q: Favorite post-weight cut meal?

A: Definitely some sort of burger or some lasagna or pasta, mostly. I love my overnight oats. That’s probably my first thing I get in [after coming] off the scale.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “The Warriors” is definitely one of them. “Apocalypto.” My son being a little bit older now, like 1 ½, even “Toy Story.” I’ve actually kept my Woody from when I was younger, so it’s like 20 years old, and he’s playing with him now. It’s cool to see how nostalgic it was for me, and I can pass it on to him.

Q: Favorite outdoor activity?

A: I do a bit of mountain biking, especially dealing with a lot of mountains. Snowboarding, when I can find time. I was on my school snowboarding team back in the day. It’s like bike riding; you never really forget how to do it.

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Back in the day, probably the game, “The Warriors,” just like the movie.