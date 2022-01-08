Kadary Richmond powers Seton Hall to OT win over UConn

NEWARK, N.J. — Kadary Richmond scored 27 points, including 17 straight for No. 24 Seton Hall in the second half and then the go-ahead basket in overtime during a 90-87 win over Connecticut on Saturday.
Jared Rhoden had 15 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall (11-3, 2-2 Big East). He stole the ball from Tyrese Martin with 2.6 seconds left in OT and Bryce Aiken sealed the win with a pair of free throws, giving him 22 points.
Richmond had only two points in the first half. The Pirates trailed 54-45 with 16:01 left when the sophomore took over with a scoring spree, capped by a 3-pointer that put them ahead 62-61 with 11:48 to go.
Richmond shot 10 for 13 overall from the field.
Both teams found their rhythm early despite undergoing recent COVID-19 pauses.
Playing for the first time in two weeks, UConn (10-4, 1-2) shot 55 percent overall in the first half.
Adama Sanogo scored 18 points and had 16 rebounds for the Huskies. R.J. Cole added 15 points before fouling out.