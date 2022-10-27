Kadarius Toney’s tweet raises eyebrows after Giants trade

Kadarius Toney threw some shade on his way out the door.

What the newest Kansas City Chief meant by it, however, is up for some serious debate.

“That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…Irrelevant people don’t get updates,” Toney tweeted shortly after being dealt by the Giants for conditional third- and sixth-round draft picks on Thursday.

Kadarius Toney’s tweet shortly after being traded to the Chiefs raised some eyebrows. Robert Sabo, Screengrab

It is unclear what — or who — the mercurial wideout was responding to, but it does call into question the status of Toney’s recent hamstring injury. Toney hasn’t seen game action since Week 2. The Giants said he sat out of practice Wednesday due to the injury, but Thursday he tweeted he was no longer hurt after he was traded to the Chiefs. Was he just cleared to play after he was traded or could he have suited up for the Giants this week — or prior?

The Chiefs are on a bye this week so the earliest he can begin catching passes from star QB Patrick Mahomes is Nov. 6 when they host the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.”

It will be interesting to see how Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fits Toney into the offense. The 2021 first-round pick has speed and play-making abilities that fit into the Chiefs’ offense and fills a serious gap after Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins during the offseason.