Kadarius Toney exits Chiefs’ win with familiar hamstring injury

New team, same injury problems.

Kadarius Toney, whom the Chiefs recently acquired from the Giants in exchange for a compensatory third-round pick and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, exited the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Chargers in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. After originally being ruled questionable to return, Toney was later ruled out.

The Chiefs did not specify which hamstring Toney injured.

Kadarius Toney exited the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury. Getty Images

The mercurial receiver did not record a catch on one target before exiting. It’s just his second appearance with Kansas City, scoring his first career touchdown in the team’s win over the Jaguars last week.

Before the Giants parted ways with their former first-round pick, Toney missed five games this season with two separate hamstring issues. His entire Giants tenure was dominated by myriad injuries, playing just 12 out of a possible 24 games in two years before being dealt away.

After being traded, Toney notably tweeted, then deleted, a message saying “That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol….. Irrelevant people don’t get updates,” seemingly implying that he was not actually injured with the Giants. The Post’s Paul Schwartz reported that Toney grew upset the day before the trade after being held out of practice and deemed still injured by the team. The Giants, however, planned to have Toney practice the day after and possibly play against the Seahawks, but they traded him before any of that could happen.

After missing the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, Toney declared himself ready, returned to the field and promptly injured his other hamstring in his first practice back with the Giants.

Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs’ offense late, finding Travis Kelce for the tight end’s third touchdown of the night for the game-winning score in the final minute.