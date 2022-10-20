Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay remain out of practice

Another round of practice came and went Wednesday and wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) both remained out. Toney has not played since Week 2, and is set to miss a fifth consecutive game when the Giants play at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Though Toney has missed so much time, head coach Brian Daboll said there is no thought to putting him on injured reserve, which would require him to miss four more games.

“I do, yep,’’ Daboll said, when asked if he remains optimistic that Toney will return and make a contribution this season.

As for not putting Toney on IR, Daboll said: “He’s getting better. He’s doing a good job rehabbing. Hopefully we’ll see him soon.”

Also not practicing were CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and S Jason Pinnock (ankle). LT Andrew Thomas (elbow), C Jon Feliciano (groin), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) were limited.

Daboll said RB Saquon Barkley (also limited) did not need any further testing on his shoulder. Barkley had to come out of the game last week against the Ravens for a play after banging what had already been a sore shoulder.

Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg; Noah K. Murray

Remember the end of the 2020 season, when the Giants (with a record of 6-10) would have won the NFC East if Philadelphia had beaten Washington, and then-Eagles coach Doug Pederson removed QB Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter in favor of Nate Sudfeld? That really ticked off the Giants.

Pederson, now the coach of the Jaguars, was asked on Wednesday if he regretted that move.

“No, I have no regrets,’’ Pederson said. “Listen, that was a long time ago and a lot of respect for Giants fans and expect a good crowd down here this weekend. But no regrets.’’

The Giants have until next Wednesday to make a determination with OL Nick Gates, attempting to come back from a series of leg surgeries. Gates either will be activated or he will remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Gates could be seen snapping the ball to Daniel Jones in the early stages of practice, stepping in for Feliciano. Gates, 26, has not played since Week 2 of the 2021 season.

“Getting closer. … I think he’s had a good couple of weeks of practice,’’ Daboll said.

“I definitely feel I have what it takes to play again,’’ Gates said, “I’m just trying to put my best foot forward and give them the best film to evaluate me on. What they do with that is what they do with that, it’s not on me any more.’’

Anyone anxious to see DB/LB Landon Collins on the field is probably going to have to wait a while. Collins remains on the practice squad, and Daboll did not sound as if an activation to the roster will come this weekend or anytime soon.

“We’ll give him some more reps this week,’’ Daboll said. “He just got here, so we’ll see how he is conditioning-wise. We’ll see how he does with picking up the defense. He’s been great, I’m glad we have him. We’ll just see where he’s at.’’

Former Alabama stars Evan Neal and Xavier McKinney were wearing orange Tennessee hats in the locker room. They lost bets to assistant athletic trainer Philip Buzzerio. Tennessee upset Alabama, 52-49, last weekend. “As soon as this [media session] is over I’ve got to put this [hat] in the trash,’’ McKinney said.