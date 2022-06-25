Kaapo Kakko motivated to have ‘big summer’ after Rangers benching

Kaapo Kakko said he just saw the lineup.

Ahead of the Rangers’ eventual 2-1 loss in Game 6 of the conference final against the Lightning that ended their season earlier this month, the Finnish winger found out he was a healthy scratch for the first time in his three-year NHL career. There was no conversation with head coach Gerard Gallant, Kakko said, just the sight of the lineup card that featured Dryden Hunt instead of him.

Of course, had Ryan Strome tapped out due to a nagging pelvis injury, Kakko probably would’ve played and the narrative surrounding his future with the Rangers might be different heading into this offseason. Instead, the pending restricted free agent is now under a microscope.

The deadline for teams to send restricted free agents qualifying offers is July 11, and the signing period for free agents begins at noon July 13, which is also when qualifying offers can be accepted. Beginning on July 12, however, restricted free agents can discuss contracts with all teams.

Essentially, if Kakko gets to July 13 without an extension — which would likely be a one- or two-year deal between $2 million and $2.5 million per — it will say a lot about his standing with the Rangers. The 21-year-old did say the way things unfolded at the end of the season wouldn’t affect his position on his next contract, asserting it would give him motivation. He also said he likes playing in New York.

“I want to show I’m better than that,” Kakko said during his exit interview with reporters. “You should put me in the lineup, like, I am a good player.”

The Rangers’ second-overall pick in the 2019 draft has been a slow work in progress. However, there were some glimpses of improvement this postseason. Kakko played a notable role in the Rangers’ most consistent line — the Kid Line — with Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil.

Though two goals and three assists in 19 playoff games aren’t eye-catching numbers, Kakko strengthened his game below the hash marks and along the walls to give his play-making teammates more room to create and generate scoring opportunities. He used his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame to his advantage when he could and relied on his still-developing strength with the puck.

Kakko said he thought he played the best hockey he ever has in these past playoffs.

Though there were encouraging signs, the Rangers still need more production from Kakko — and that need will become even more urgent as the organization hurls toward an impending cap crunch in the next few seasons. Kakko’s offensive numbers have dwindled since the 23 points (10 goals and 13 assists) he posted during his rookie season in 2019-20.

Should Kakko receive an offer sheet this summer, even though his value is at a low point, the Rangers likely wouldn’t be able to match one worth signing, with second contracts due for Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller after next season.

Chytil is also set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after next season.

A lot of the Rangers’ breakup day conversations circled around the young core’s development over the season, which many credited as a crucial part of their success. Chytil, Lafreniere, Miller and even rookie defenseman Braden Schneider took massive strides, but Kakko’s progress wasn’t as apparent.

The 2021-22 season was Kakko’s first experience with an 82-game schedule that featured travel and a clear opportunity for top-six minutes. But his season was spoiled by a wrist injury that sidelined him for 31 games and a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for four more toward the end of April. After recording nine goals and eight assists in 48 games his sophomore season, Kakko scored seven goals and dished 11 assists in 43 contests in 2021-22.

It’s difficult to evaluate a player’s young career when it’s been mired with injuries and bizarre circumstances like a pandemic, but Kakko doesn’t appear to have the high ceiling that was expected to come with a No. 2-overall draft pick.

In looking at that 2019 draft class, Kakko has skated in the second-most games (157), behind only Devils No. 1 pick Jack Hughes. But Hughes (108), the Ducks’ ninth-overall pick, Trevor Zegras (74), and the Blackhawks’ third-overall pick, Kirby Dach (59), all have more points than Kakko’s 58. Zegras has more in one fewer season. The Sabres’ No. 7 pick, Dylan Cozens, and the Red Wings’ No. 6 pick, Moritz Seider, who was recently named Rookie of the Year, aren’t far behind with 51 and 50 points, respectively.

That’s not to say that Kakko doesn’t fit into the Rangers’ future plans. Gallant is not a coach who focuses on development. He coaches to win. But Gallant has handled each of the Rangers’ young players how he’s seen fit. Remember when he demoted Lafreniere to the fourth line earlier in the season? Or when he scratched Chytil for a few games?

Both Lafreniere and Chytil seemed better for their experiences during the regular season. There’s an art to pushing the right buttons on developing players. Overanalyzing the fact Gallant and Kakko didn’t have a heart-to-heart before Game 6 is unnecessary. That’s just Gallant’s coaching style.

It’s possible that scratching Kakko in the biggest game of the season will light a fire under him.

“Kakko’s an all-world player, he’s a young player in this league, still evolving,” Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said. “He and I had a real good discussion before he left [after the season]. There’s obviously a lot of belief in me and the staff, of what his future holds, and I know he’s excited for a good offseason and to come back next year and be ready.

“As I’ve said before, it’s [Gallant’s] lineup card, and I support and trust the decisions he makes. He made a lot of great ones this year. I know from what he said at breakup day and what he said to me, he was just trying to win a game, win a road game, put the best lineup out there. That’s the decision he made.”

The Rangers are thin at the right wing position, so a spot in the top six is Kakko’s for the taking. He’s skated on the right side of each of the top three lines at some point, but he seemed to find his game on the third unit in these playoffs. There were also flashes of promising play on the second line next to Artemi Panarin and Strome, though that combination never seemed to reach its full potential.

Maybe Vitali Kravtsov, or whoever else Drury acquires/signs this offseason, will bring some competition to the right wing group. The 22-year-old Russian, who recently signed a one-year deal and is seemingly on his last chance with the Rangers after refusing an AHL assignment last season, could be a top-nine option depending on how he impresses during training camp.

The hope, though, is that Kakko will seize his opportunity and establish himself as a vital part of the Rangers core.

“I think after this playoffs, I think I can get there,” Kakko said. “It’s going to be a big summer again, working out and I’m going to be a better player again when I get back over here next season.”