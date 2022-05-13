K.H. Lee, world’s ‘sexiest golfer,’ hopes to repeat at AT&T Byron Nelson

K.H. Lee is looking for his second PGA Tour victory with a repeat win at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament this weekend.

The 30-year-old golfer, who once said being named the “sexiest golfer in the world” is one of his biggest aspirations, started Friday’s second round at 1-under par through four holes. He is currently in third place at 9-under.

The AT&T Byron Nelson runs through Sunday at TCP Craig Ranch in Texas.

Lee, who hails from South Korea, said back in 2018 that he has “several goals in life,” per Golf.com. In addition to becoming the world’s top-ranked golfer, he wanted to be regarded as the “sexiest.”

“The first is to become the No. 1 golfer in the world,” Lee said through an interpreter. “And the second is to become the No. 1 sexiest golfer in the world.”

Unsurprisingly, Lee’s comments took on a life of their own, with the world’s current 88th-ranked golfer later reflecting on the ordeal for the PGA Tour’s website.

K.H. Lee hits a tee shot during the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2021. Getty Images

“When I won in May, my goals went viral as many golfers were amused by this story,” Lee said in October 2021, referencing his past remarks after winning the AT&T Byron National last spring.

For Lee, “being sexy means to be a muscular guy.”

“It’s in my dream but not quite possible in reality. I want to be muscular, but I enjoy eating so much. For example, I try not to eat dinner if I have a big lunch, but when dinner time comes, I am usually hungry again. I will work out hard, but I will eat hard as well,” he added.

K.H. Lee poses beside his “sexiest golfer” title in October 2021. Twitter/PGA Tour

Lee received the coveted title last fall — sort of — when “sexiest golfer” replaced his name at the Summit Club for the CJ Cup.