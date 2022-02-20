Juwan Howard swing sparks wild Michigan-Wisconsin brawl

Juwan Howard will be looking at a suspension — or worse.

The Michigan coach got physical after his team’s 77-63 loss at No. 15 Wisconsin on Sunday, upset with a late timeout taken by his adversary, Greg Gard. Howard raised his arm during a scuffle, looking as if he was trying to grab Gard’s face. Howard ended up slapping one of Wisconsin’s assistants.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard smacked one of Wisconsin’s assistants. CBS

Juwan Howard’s swing sparked a brawl between Michigan and Wisconsin players. CBS

The two head coaches exchanged words in the handshake line, and it appeared to get heated. They were separated by a number of players and coaches, but then Howard got back into the fray, leading to a mini-brawl and punches thrown by multiple players.

“Well, apparently he didn’t like that I called a timeout to reset the 10-second call — because we only had four seconds to get the ball over half-court,” Gard told CBS after the fight. “I didn’t want to put my backups — I had all my bench guys in the game — I didn’t want to put them in that position of scrambling with only four seconds (left.) So I took a timeout. That got us a new 10 seconds, and helped them get organized to get the ball in. He did not like that when he came through the handshake line. So, I’ll leave it at that and the tape will show the rest.”