Juwan Howard gets 5-game ban for Michigan-Wisconsin brawl

After telling Wisconsin coach Greg Gard “I’ll remember that s–t” before an altercation in which he struck an opposing coach following the Badgers’ win over Michigan on Sunday, Juwan Howard will now have to remember all of that afternoon’s events from home for the rest of the regular season.

Michigan suspended Howard on Monday for the rest of the regular season, which amounts to five games, in addition to a $40,000 fine.

Michigan and the Big Ten worked together on the punishment — by rule, the Big Ten could only suspend Howard a maximum of two games. Michigan added the three additional games.

Still, the suspension allows Howard to return to the sideline for the Wolverines’ postseason, which includes the Big Ten Tournament and, most likely, the NIT.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” Howard said in a statement. “I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again.”

In his apology, Howard incorrectly referred to Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, whom he struck, as “Joel Krabbenhoft”

Juwan Howard’s swing sparked a brawl between Michigan and Wisconsin players. CBS

Gard received a $10,000 fine for his role in the altercation. One Badgers player — Jahcobi Neath — and two Michigan players — Terrance Williams and Moussa Diabate — each received one-game suspensions.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

Juwan Howard did not apologize for his role in the brawl following the Michigan loss. Shane Fruchterman/ @synesthetic.shots

Howard took exception to timeouts taken by Gard in the closing moments of the game, which the Badgers were leading by double digits. With five Wisconsin backups on the court, Michigan — with two starters still on the court — continued to press the Badgers full-court, double-teaming Wisconsin’s ball-handlers and looking to create turnovers. After the final timeout, Michigan also continued to foul in order to stop the clock.

Gard told reporters afterward that he called a timeout to set up his press break, and to reset the half-court clock to 10 seconds. Before Gard’s last timeout — with the Badgers up 15 with 15 seconds left — Michigan had knocked the ball out, leaving Wisconsin with just four seconds to cross half court. With the timeout, Gard reset the clock to 10 seconds.

“I was not going to put them in a position, when the ball had already been knocked out of bounds, to have to break a press in four seconds when they’re coming in cold off the bench,” Gard said after the game. “So I took a timeout, which I’m allowed to do, and brought them over to get them organized.”

In the postgame handshake line, Howard initially did not enter the line, and after eventually joining in, attempted to pass Gard without offering his hand while shouting “I’ll remember that s–t,” seemingly referring to the timeout. Gard put his hand on Howard’s elbow to, according to him, explain himself, impeding Howard’s progress. Howard took exception to Gard placing his hand on his elbow, shouting “Don’t touch me.”

The situation escalated, and Howard subsequently struck Krabbenhoft with an open hand. Gard had already been pulled out of the scrum, and Krabbenhoft had not made contact with Howard.

Neath, Williams and Diabate appeared to subsequently throw punches.

In his postgame press conference, Howard claimed that he believed it was time to defend himself. Michigan immediately apologized in a statement.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard, left, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard CBS

Wisconsin announced Monday it would pay Gard’s fine.

“Needless to say, there is no place in college athletics for what happened at the end of Sunday’s game,” Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a statement. “Neither coach Gard nor his staff had any intent to provoke or incite any of what took place. I want to commend those on our staff — and student-athletes — who were trying to de-escalate the situation.

“Our staff has my complete support, as do our student-athletes. I consider the $10,000 fine from the Big Ten to be a ‘Wisconsin fine,’ and not a ‘Greg Gard fine.’ Wisconsin Athletics will assume the responsibility of the fine.”

The Wolverines sit seventh in the Big Ten with an 8-7 conference record and 14-11 overall record. Their remaining five games are against Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa and Ohio State.