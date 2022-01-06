Jusuf Nurkic and Tyler Herro fight video from Heat-Blazers game

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Heat guard Tyler Herro’s heated exchange turned physical in the fourth quarter of Miami’s win against Portland on Wednesday.

Things escalated in the final minute of the game when Nurkic threw a punch at Herro, leading to both players being ejected after review.

The scuffle started when Nurkic made contact with Herro on a hard screen at the top of the key, knocking him to the floor. Herro quickly came to his feet, ran toward Nurkic and pushed the Blazers’ big man from behind.

Heat players grab Jusuf Nurkic after he threw a punch at Tyler Herro. AP

It was the punch by Nurkic, though, that evoked both teams to intervene and separate the two. Referees also held players back.

Herro finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench. He struggled from the field, shooting 5-for-23, and was 2-for-9 from three.

Nurkic recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with two steals, a block and a single assist in the 115-109 loss.

The NBA has not yet responded to the incident, or further disciplined either player.

Heat guard Kyle Lowry was also ejected in the first half after two technicals.

Both teams were without their stars with Miami forward Jimmy Butler sidelined with an ankle injury and Portland point guard Damian Lillard dealing with lower abdominal tendinopathy.

Jusuf Nurkic throws a punch at Tyler Herro. Twitter

Jusuf Nurkic after the altercation AP

Portland (14-23) hosts Cleveland (21-17) on Friday. The Heat (25-15) play Saturday at Phoenix (29-8).