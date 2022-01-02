Justin Verlander playfully rivals model wife Kate Upton

Move over, Kate Upton.

Over the weekend, pitcher Justin Verlander joked about his modeling skills while relaxing in his swim trunks.

Justin Verlander tagged Sports Illustrated in his Instagram Story from Saturday. Instagram

“Not the only swimsuit model in the family,” Verlander posted Saturday on his Instagram Story, adding, “Swim 2022 @sportsillustrated.”

Upton, 29, has graced multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers throughout her career, including in 2017, when she married Verlander, 38. They welcomed daughter Genevieve a year after tying the knot.

Kate Upton models a pink and white bikini on Instagram. Instagram

On the same day that Verlander gave SI Swim a shoutout, Upton welcomed 2022 with her own swimsuit post, modeling a pink and white bikini as she kissed the couple’s 3-year-old daughter.

“Happiness is where you are,” she captioned the post.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton hold their daughter during a recent trip to Italy. Instagram

Back in December, Verlander and Upton journeyed to Italy with Genevieve, even taking her to the exact spot where they exchanged vows four years ago.

“So much has changed these last 4 years! It was so amazing to visit the exact spot we said ‘I do’ with Vivi,” Upton previously gushed on Instagram.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on July 24, 2020. Getty Images

At the time of his wedding to Upton, Verlander had just won the World Series with the Astros. As of last month, Verlander will be returning to Houston after agreeing to a two-year, $50 million deal. His contract was reportedly approved by MLB three weeks ago amid the ongoing lockout after initially agreeing to a deal in mid-November.