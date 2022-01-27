Justin Verlander helps Kate Upton bring music video to life

And husband of the year goes to…

On Wednesday, Kate Upton channeled her inner-Celine Dion as she lip-synced to the singer’s iconic single, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 29, is seen mimicking the lyrics while ripping off her plaid shirt to reveal a strapless top underneath. For dramatic effect, the wind also blew in Upton’s hair, courtesy of a behind-the-scenes maestro, husband Justin Verlander.

“It takes a village … and some wine,” Upton quipped in the caption.

Verlander, who has been married to Upton since 2017, is seen in a separate video waving a cardboard box to create a breeze for his wife’s music video as the light also brightens.

“It ain’t much, but it’s honest work,” the 38-year-old pitcher also posted on Instagram.

Verlander has certainly been enjoying himself this offseason. The Astros ace appeared to kick off the new year by sunning himself aboard a boat with Upton. To close out 2021, the couple — who share 3-year-old daughter Genevieve — ventured to Italy, which is where they tied the knot.

“So much has changed these last 4 years! It was so amazing to visit the exact spot we said ‘I do’ with Vivi,” Upton shared on Instagram in December.

Shortly after the Astros won the World Series in November 2017, Verlander and Upton became husband and wife in Tuscany. They welcomed their daughter a year later.

Verlander will return to the Astros for the 2022 season. His two-year agreement with Houston has been approved by the league amid the MLB lockout. Verlander missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.