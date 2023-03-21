Justin Thomas signs chest of OnlyFans model Karin Hart

This year’s Valspar Championship is one tournament Justin Thomas won’t soon forget.

When competing in this weekend’s PGA Tour event in Florida, the two-time major champion was asked to sign the chest of OnlyFans model Karin Hart.

During the playful exchange, which is now forever immortalized on Hart’s Instagram page, the model can be heard telling Thomas, 29, to “sign it” as he breaks out a black marker.





Karin Hart and Justin Thomas have a playful exchange at the 2023 Valspar Championship. Karin Hart/Instagram





Karin Hart boasts more than 150,000 followers on Instagram. Karin Hart/Instagram

Hart then gave Thomas a shoutout in an Instagram Story, writing, “You made my year @justinthomas34.”

In a separate post, Hart — who boasts more than 150,000 followers — recapped her experience at the tournament.

“Love me some @valsparchamp! Checked out the all new #TheRooftop presented by @deximaging designed by @ashleyofficial overlooking hole 18 today and had an absolute blast watching the tournament from up there!” she said.





Karin Hart enjoyed a golf outing with John Daly earlier this year. Karin Hart/Instagram





Karin Hart describes herself as “your favorite golf babe” in her Instagram bio. Karin Hart/Instagram

Hart has chronicled previous outings to the driving range and golf course on her page, including a casual round with the one and only John Daly.

“You know it’s a good Sunday when you’re having a John Daly with John Daly,” Hart said in an Instagram video from January.

Hart describes herself as “your favorite golf babe” in her Instagram bio and the blonde beauty also enjoys the beach and traveling, as documented on her page.





Karin Hart is also an OnlyFans model. Karin Hart/Instagram

With the 2023 Masters just a few short weeks away, it remains to be seen if Hart will make the trip to Augusta.

Thomas, who tied for 10th in the Valspar Championship, will be among the favorites to capture the first major of the year.

Thomas, the defending PGA Championship winner, tied for eighth at the Masters last year.