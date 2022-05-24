Justin Thomas shades Jimbo Fisher after PGA Championship win

Justin Thomas has entered the fray.

The PGA Championship winner, fresh off lifting the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday stuck by his Alabama Crimson Tide roots in the ongoing Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud.

When Thomas was asked if he was observing Saban’s infamous 24-hour rule — moving on from a win or loss after a day — the 29-year-old fired his shot.

“Yeah, I got a 24-hour rule,” Thomas told Sirius XM. “I’m not sure what Jimbo Fisher’s rule is, but I guess he’s gotta win something first before he figures out his rules.”

Thomas, who rallied from a seven-shot deficit in the final round at Southern Hills to win his second PGA Championship, starred for two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He won the Haskins award as the most outstanding collegiate golfer and was part of Alabama’s 2013 national championship team.

Fisher, the Texas A&M coach, fired back at comments made by Crimson Tide coach and seven-time national champion Saban, who said the Aggies “bought every player” in a deep 2022 recruiting class.

Justin Thomas’s PGA Championship victory lap included a shot at Jimbo Fisher. Getty Images

“We never bought anybody,” Fisher said. “No rules are broken. Nothing was done wrong. It’s a shame that you’ve got to sit here and defend 17-year-old kids and families and Texas A&M. Because we do things right. We’re always going to do things right. We’re always going to be here. We’re doing a heck of a job.”

Fisher’s A&M program picked up several five-star recruits this spring as he looks to add to his 2013 national championship at Florida State.

Saban later apologized and the coaches were rebuked by the SEC.

Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban got into a war of words last week over NIL rights and recruiting. AP Photo (2)

For his part, Thomas does seem to be taking a page out of Saban’s book and not dwelling on his win for too long — but maybe a little more more than 24 hours.

“I am playing next week, so we’ll enjoy it,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re in the middle of a very, very big stretch in the season. So it’s great to be able to spend this time with my team but it’s back to work.”