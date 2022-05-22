Justin Thomas rallies to win 2022 PGA Championship in playoff

Justin Thomas captured the 2022 PGA Championship in a thrilling three-hole playoff against Will Zalatoris.

After Mito Pereira, who stayed in front for the majority of Sunday’s final round, botched a tee shot on the 18th hole, both Zalatoris and Thomas were left tied at 5-under par.

Will Zalatoris kept up with Justin Thomas in the first leg of the three-round playoff. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The two matched on the first leg of the playoff with birdies before Thomas went 2-under in the second to take the lead. Thomas, who began the day seven strokes off the lead, sealed the playoff on the last hole.

The PGA Championship is Thomas’ second major. He also won the event back in 2017.