Justin Thomas’ missed cut followed on-course interview at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Maybe those on-course TV interviews aren’t such a good idea after all.

Surely, Justin Thomas must be thinking that after what transpired on Saturday following a walk-and-talk interview with CBS commentators Trevor Immelman and Andrew Catalon while he headed up the 14th fairway.

Thomas was 3-over for his round, 1-over for the tournament and struggling to make the cut, which was 2-over at the time.

Thomas revealed in the interview that he’d gotten up at 4:45 a.m. to prepare for the long day, and he talked about how the wet conditions minimized the advantage of course knowledge.

When the interview was over, Thomas promptly bogeyed the par-5 15th hole to fall to 2-over, then he bogeyed 17 and 18 to drop to 4-over for the tournament and miss the cut by one shot.

Thomas, who didn’t speak to reporters afterward, looked distraught.

On Thursday, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa took part in walk-and-talk interviews.

McIlroy missed the cut and Homa made it.





Justin Thomas participated in an on-course interview at the Masters on Saturday. Screengrab via Twitter





Justin Thomas didn’t make the cut at the Masters. Getty Images

According to sources, the players don’t get paid for the walk-and-talk interviews like players and managers do in Major League Baseball for their in-game interviews.

Westchester County’s Cameron Young, who has been on the cusp of contention much of week, found himself frustrated by the terrible playing conditions Saturday.

When asked by a reporter how difficult the conditions were, Young said sarcastically, “Oh, it was easy. Greens were soft. It was nice and warm.’’

Then he added, “It’s basically impossible. I don’t really know what you’re supposed to do. It’s playing so long. I hit a great shot on 18, I think it handed in a puddle. So, it’s hard. It’s very difficult because you know that birdies are very hard to come by. Most of the battle out there is just trying to keep yourself in some kind of head space that you can function.’’

Viktor Hovland, who played the first two rounds with Tiger Woods, called it “pretty cool’’ to be grouped with him at a Masters, which Woods has won five times.

“The magic is still in there, even though he’s a little banged up,’’ Hovland said Saturday after the second round was complete. “It’s still apparent when he’s on the cut line and he makes that huge putt on 15 for birdie. It’s pretty fun to watch.

“Obviously, I watched him growing up for hours upon hours, watching highlights,’’ Hovland went on. “It [was] a little surreal to be playing with him. But at the same time, I was focused about my own game. I was just happy that I managed to play well this week and obviously to watch him play as well, that was a treat.’’





Viktor Hovland played the first two rounds with Tiger Woods. Getty Images

Because of the weather, the difference in scores from the players whose first-round tee times were in the afternoon and second-round tee times were in the morning was massive.

The players who were late-early were 18-over after the two rounds and those who were early-late, many of whom had to complete their respective second rounds, were 88-over par.

Of the 18 players from LIV Golf who entered the field this week, 12 made the cut.

Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen both withdrew.

So by the time the third round began on Thursday, only four LIV players had failed to make the final 36 holes — Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Jason Kokrak and Bubba Watson.

Brooks Koepka was leading the tournament and Phil Mickelson and Joaquin Niemann were tied for eighth entering Sunday.