Justin Thomas, Jillian Wisniewski celebrate his PGA Championship win

Justin Thomas capped off his thrilling PGA Championship win on Sunday by celebrating with his nearest and dearest.

After defeating Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., the 29-year-old golfer embraced his fiancée, Jillian Wisniewski, on the green, in addition to his parents.

“It hasn’t sunk in just yet,” Thomas said. “I was jittery and I almost kind of couldn’t feel my limbs walking up to that tap-in on 18.”

Justin Thomas kisses fiancée Jillian Wisniewski on Sunday after his PGA Championship win. EPA

Jillian Wisniewski poses beside Justin Thomas on Sunday as he holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship. EPA

Justin Thomas (right) also celebrated Sunday’s win at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., with his dad Mike as they held the Wanamaker Trophy together. PGA of America via Getty Images

Before claiming his second PGA Championship victory, Thomas — who won the tournament in 2017 — had started the day seven shots out of the lead. Chile’s Mito Pereira appeared poised to win his first ever major but melted down on the 18th hole, with his tee shot landing in the water.

Thomas later hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy with his loved ones nearby.

Although Thomas has kept much of his relationship with Wisniewski under wraps, she has joined him on the road at several golf events over the years, including his victory at The Players Championship last March.

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski share a special moment Sunday after his winning putt on the 18th hole at Southern Hills. Getty Images

Jillian Wisniewski hugs a smiling Justin Thomas on Sunday during the final round of the PGA Championship. PGA of America via Getty Images

Jillian Wisniewski previously joined Justin Thomas for his win at The Players Championship in March 2021. PGA TOUR/Getty Images

And while it remains to be seen when the couple will tie the knot, Thomas joked to People earlier this year about how he’s letting Wisniewski take the reins with wedding planning.

“As I’ve learned from a lot of my good friends, I’m doing a great job as I’m getting out of the way, letting Jill do her thing,” he said in March, adding that he’d like to minimize phones at the couple’s eventual nuptials.

“No phones, that was my number one thing,” Thomas said. “I want people to be in the moment and I want just — this day and age, it seems like everything everybody does, you got to have it on video or have it on pictures.”

Thomas revealed his engagement to Wisniewski in November 2021.