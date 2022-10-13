Justin Fields the TNF best bet

Commercial Content 21+



Last week on Thursday night, NFL fans were treated to what we can only hope will be one of the worst games of the season between the Colts and Broncos. Sadly, things might not get any better this week when the Commanders travel to face the Bears.

Chicago is a slight home favorite, but I wouldn’t bet a side in this game with your money. Instead, I’m looking at a player prop.

I like Justin Fields Over 175.5 passing yards. Before you stop reading, hear me out. Fields haven’t been great this year, but his yardage prop is still a tick too low, given his recent production and the plus matchup he has Thursday.



Fields is coming off his best passing performance of the season against the Vikings, throwing for 205 yards. The week before, Fields finished with 174 yards against the Giants, so he’s been trending up after throwing for a total of just 297 yards in the first three games.

Fields also faces a Washington team that’s struggled to defend the pass, allowing 255 yards per game. All five quarterbacks who have faced the Commanders this season went over this total — Trevor Lawrence (275), Jared Goff (256), Jalen Hurts (340), Cooper Rush (223), and Ryan Tannehill (181).

Fields might not get a ton of opportunities, but he should hit a couple of big plays against a Washington defense that ranks 28th in total air yards after completions.

The play: Justin Fields Over 175.5 passing yards (FanDuel)