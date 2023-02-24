Jurrangelo Cijntje goes viral for ambidextrous pitching

A Mississippi State pitcher is going viral, and it is not just because of his impressive performance in his first collegiate start.

Jurrangelo Cijntje, a freshman out of Pembroke Pines, Florida, started for the Bulldogs in Wednesday’s game against the University of Louisiana Monroe, when he struck out seven batters in four scoreless innings.

The impressive part? He did so pitching with both arms.

The 19-year-old switch-pitcher allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out six batters as a right-hander.

In the third inning, he displayed his ambidextrous abilities and struck out a left-handed hitter with a 92 mph fastball.

Cijntje, who is now 2-0 this season after appearing in last week’s win over VMI, also threw a 97 mph pitch from the right.

MSU walked away with a 14-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Cijntje was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in last year’s MLB Draft Combine but opted to pursue a career in college first – a decision that is surely paying off.