Jump on a Deposit Match up to $1,000 for Jaguars-Jets

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can take advantage of deposit match up to $1,000 with BetMGM. Just use the bonus code NPBONUSDM when signing up to BetMGM and get your deposit match for Jaguars vs. Jets on “Thursday Night Football.” BetMGM Bonus Code <br />

BetMGM’s exclusive offer lets new customers get a deposit match up to $1,000. Apply the bonus code NPBONUSDM and you can get more money to work with ahead of Jaguars vs. Jets on “Thursday Night Football.” All it takes is a $10 initial deposit!

BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the best out there, and its a great way to get started in sports betting.

‘Thursday Night Football’ pick

At the beginning of the season, Jaguars vs. Jets on “Thursday Night Football” looked like it could be an ugly game. Well, things have changed because both of these teams have legitimate playoff hopes.

The Jets are just outside the AFC wild card race at 7-7 and the 6-8 Jaguars still have a chance to win the AFC South. BetMGM has the total of this game set at 38.5 points, and even though the Jets have a really good defense, that number feels too low.

Trevor Lawrence’s growth throughout the season is a big reason why this game could be a little higher-scoring than anticipated. After the former top pick struggled early in the season, he’s caught fire in recent weeks with at least three touchdown passes in three of the Jaguars’ last four games.

The Jets defense may make some winning plays in the end, but Lawrence and the Jaguars offense should help this game go over.

Jets vs. Jaguars pick: Over 38.5 points

What is the BetMGM bonus code?



BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUSDM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a Deposit Match up to $1,000! Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

<br />

Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Register your details and read the T&Cs. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUSDM. Deposit $10 or more into your newly created account. You will receive a 20% deposit match in Sports Bonus up to $1,000 (10x wagering requirement) after successfully registering.

Refer a friend with BetMGM



21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MD, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.