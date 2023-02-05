Jump on $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Super Bowl 2023

Commercial content. 21+.



The Super Bowl may still be a week away, but New York Post readers can still get the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for a no sweat bet up to $3,000 on the Eagles vs. the Chiefs. FanDuel’s offer allows new customers to place a first bet up to $3,000, and if it loses, the amount wagered is returned back as bet credits.

If you don’t have a play on Super Bowl 2023, the offer from FanDuel can be used on any other sport on its online sportsbook. Follow the link below for more information.

FanDuel Promo Code

<br />

New customers can use the FanDuel promo code to get $150 in betting credits upon signing up. Apply the promo code and make a $5 bet to get $150 in free bets!

Just click the link to access the FanDuel promo code to get in on the action, whether it be the NBA or something else.

Super Bowl preview

The big game is one week away and with both No. 1 seeds advancing to the championship, it looks like Super Bowl LVII will be a blast.

After finishing the regular season 14-3 to earn the top seed in their conference, both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs won two home playoff games to get to the final game of the season.

Philadelphia defeated its postseason opponents in dominant fashion. It smashed the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round, then beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy got injured early in that game and the Eagles eventually pulled away.

Advancing to the Super Bowl was much more difficult for Kansas City. The Chiefs held off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in a game where Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. Mahomes’ ankle wasn’t at full strength against the Cincinnati Bengals the next weekend for the AFC Championship, but the outstanding quarterback was able to make a few plays and KC’s defense was able to limit Cincinnati in a 23-20 win.

This game looks like it could come down to the wire as FanDuel lists the Eagles as just 1.5-point favorites. Use the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code to score a No Sweat First Bet.

What is the FanDuel promo code?



FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Get a No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

<br />

Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Place a first bet between $10 and $3,000. If your bet loses, use the betting credits as you wish. If your bet wins, you win money like normal. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.