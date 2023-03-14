Jump on $1,500 for Pitt-Mississippi State, any game

Commercial content. 21+.



Sports betting has been live in Massachusetts since Friday

If you aren’t in Massachusetts, you can use promo code NPBONUSFULL to claim Caesars’ regular offer. This offer is very similar to the Massachusetts offer, except it’s a first bet of $1,250 that gets refunded as bet credits if it loses.

March Madness kicks off today with two First Four matchups in Dayton, Ohio, and Mississippi State vs. Pitt is a perfect opportunity to use the Caesars Massachusetts promo code NPBONUS1BET. Both offers work for any sport on Caesars Sportsbook and you can click the links below to learn more.

The Caesars Massachusetts promo code NPBONUS1BET lets new customers get up to $1,500 in bet credits. All it takes is an initial wager of $10 or more, and there’s no need to worry about losing money because the amount wagered on losing bets gets returned back in bet credits. Promo code NPBONUSFULL works the exact same way, except up to $1,250.

If you win, you receive your winnings just like normal. The promo code NPBONUSFULL also allows users to get 1,000 Tier credits and 1,000 Reward credits just for signing up.

Mississippi State vs. Pitt pick

The college basketball world is focusing on Dayton, Ohio for the next two days for the First Four, the four preliminary games that whittle down the NCAA Tournament field to 64 teams.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi plays Southeast Missouri State in a battle of No. 16 seeds to begin the night, then No. 11 seeds Mississippi State and Pittsburgh face off for a chance to move on and play No. 6 seed Iowa State in the first round on Friday.

Caesars Sportsbook is favoring Mississippi State by 1.5 points and that feels right. The Bulldogs are very well equipped to grind out ugly college basketball games, and I think they’ll do that again tonight.

The Bulldogs have the 10th-best defense in the country, allowing 61 points per game. Their defensive prowess translates to the analytics as well, since they are ranked sixth in defense in KenPom. MSU’s defense has carried it to a 21-12 record because its offense scores just 65.9 points per game (321st in the country) and Tolu Smith is its only double-digit scorer (15.8 PPG).

Pitt is basically the opposite of Mississippi State, aside from being 22-11 entering Dayton. The Panthers average 76.1 points per game and rank 24th on offense in KenPom, with Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson each leading the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game. An issue for Pitt is that it has allowed 75 points or more in eight of its last nine games, including 96 points to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

I think Mississippi State has the ingredients to win tonight. First Four games can be prone to defensive rock fights and the Bulldogs are built to win ugly, so take MSU to cover with the Caesars Massachusetts promo code NPBONUS1BET.

The pick: MSU -1.5



How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

Click above and go to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the necessary details and verify your information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first sports bet. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your bet credits will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the bet credits within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

