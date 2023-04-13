Jump on $1,000 offer for Bulls vs. Heat, any game

Commercial content. 21+.



A playoff spot is on the line when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls in the play-in game tomorrow night



Friday's play-in slate starts in South Beach when the Heat play the Bulls



Bulls vs. Heat picks

One team’s season is coming to an end tomorrow night when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls in the play-in game to determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

BetMGM has the Heat as 4.5-point favorites. I feel like that’s too high. Miami’s offensive woes showed up in a big way in its loss to the Atlanta Hawks and I just can’t ignore that against a skilled Chicago squad.

The Heat lost to the Hawks 116-105 in the first play-in game on Tuesday and one of the most concerning things about the loss is that their high-profile players showed up and their offense was still spotty. Jimmy Butler had 21 points, Tyler Herro dropped 26, Kyle Lowry added 33 off the bench, and it still wasn’t enough.

This isn’t a new issue for Miami. The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game, which was literally the worst in the league. That doesn’t seem like a problem that will magically fix itself in a do-or-die game.

Meanwhile, the Bulls can lean on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to get tough buckets. The two scored 39 and 22 points, respectively, in Chicago’s 109-105 comeback win over the Toronto Raptors in the second play-in game.

Miami may very well win this game, but if it does it won’t be pretty and I don’t think it will be by more than four points, so take the Bulls to cover with bonus code NPBONUS on BetMGM Sportsbook.

The pick: Bulls +4.5

Check out GameSense for safer gambling help in Massachusetts





GameSense Massachusetts GameSense Massachusetts

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. LiveChat with a GameSense Advisor at GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234