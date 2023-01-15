Julius Randle, surging Knicks top Pistons

DETROIT — Pistons legend and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas received rousing cheers when he was shown on the scoreboard Sunday afternoon, an opposite reaction to what he’d receive at Madison Square Garden as a result of his failed tenure as a coach and front-office executive years later with the Knicks.

The Knicks and Pistons reside at opposite sides of the NBA standings this season, however, and Tom Thibodeau’s improving team continued its recent surge with a 117-104 victory Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Julius Randle netted a season-high 42 points with 15 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 27 for the Knicks, who improved to 15-6 over their past 21 games and 25-19 overall.

Randle became the first Knicks player with at least 40 points and 15 rebounds in a regular-season game since Patrick Ewing in January of 1996 and passed Hall of Famer Bernard King for 25th place on the Knicks’ all-time scoring list with 5,486 points. Brunson recorded at least 25 points for the sixth straight game.

Immanuel Quickley registered 17 points and RJ Barrett added 13 as the Knicks also won for the 10th time in their past 12 road games. They improved to 14-8 overall away from the Garden, one road win behind the Celtics for the NBA lead in that category.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a layup. AP Photo

Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey each scored 21 points and Knicks castoffs Kevin Knox (16) and Alec Burks (14) chipped in off the bench for the Pistons (12-35), who played without Cade Cunningham (leg), Bojan Bogdanovic (non-COVID illness), Marvin Bagley Jr. (hand) and ex-Knick Nerlens Noel (foot).

Randle netted 13 points, Brunson chipped in 10 and Quentin Grimes scored eight, including two 3-pointers, as the Knicks built a 39-22 lead through one quarter. The last time the Knicks were in Motown, on Randle’s 28th birthday on Nov. 29, he had scored 17 of his 36 points in the opening stanza.

The former Knicks, Burks and Knox, combined for 13 points in the second quarter as the Pistons shaved a 20-point deficit to 62-55 at intermission. But Randle netted 13 in the third as the Knicks extended their lead to 10 entering the final period.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) during the first quarter. USA TODAY Sports

They led 100-82 barely two minutes into the fourth before the Pistons whittled that advantage to seven on Isaiah Livers’ corner trey with 5:17 remaining.