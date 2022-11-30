Julius Randle scores 36 points on birthday as Knicks top Pistons

DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks.

Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

“It was flowing,” said Randle, who finished 14-for-24 from the floor and 6-for-13 from 3-point range. “Anytime we get stops, able to get out in transition, get easy buckets and offensively we’re starting to learn how to move without the ball. So it was good.

“A win’s a good thing, for sure.”

Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes registered 16 points apiece as the Knicks nudged back toward the .500 mark (10-11) after dropping their previous two games at home.

Julius Randle scored 36 points in the Knicks’ win over the Pistons on Tuesday night. NBAE via Getty Images

Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points to lead the Pistons, who were playing without 2021 No. 1-overall pick Cade Cunningham (shin) and rookie guard Jaden Ivey (knee).

“[Randle] was playing well from the start. Hot player, I’ve got to give him the ball,” Brunson said. “He was putting the ball through the hoop. Not much I can say about it. He was just feeling it.”

Randle, whose previous high this season was 34 points on Nov. 16 in Denver, sank all six of his 3-pointers while netting 26 of his points in the first half. The Knicks entered the game last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 31.5 percent, but they connected on 16 of 35 attempts from long distance (45.7).

“He’s been doing it for a while now,” Thibodeau said. “He was super aggressive, great rhythm, moved really well without the ball. His teammates searched him out. And a lot of movement was good. Very good.”

Julius Randle throws a no-look pass against the Bucks. AP

On the heels of back-to-back losses in the final possession at the Garden against the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies, veteran guard Derrick Rose had a quick response when asked before the game for the middling Knicks.

“It’s been a couple years now: urgency,” Rose said. “Just make sure we go out and play with the same confidence every game and just play together. We tend to go the other way when everybody is thinking too much. We’re trying to get guys to get out of that style of play.”

Randle matched his career-high for 3-pointers in a quarter with five on his first eight attempts for 17 early points as the Knicks grabbed a 40-32 lead through one.

The Pistons actually sank 18 of their first 27 field-goal attempts to grab a one-point advantage four minutes into the second, but the Knicks closed the half on a 26-11 push to carry a 14-point cushion into intermission.

Randle drove the lane for a lefty dunk early in the third and walked away from a potential scuffle after drawing a technical foul when he was shoved by Stewart after the play.

“Yeah, I got to save my money,” Randle joked. “I’ve got two kids.”

Derrick Rose USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks extended their lead to as many as 30 in the third quarter, with Randle exceeding his season best by reaching 35 points with just over three minutes remaining.

With the game out of reach, Randle (14-for-24) and three other starters — all but Mitchell Robinson — didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

That eliminated any chance of him reaching his career-high of 46 points set on March 7 of last season in Sacramento. But with the tail end of back-to-back games slated for Wednesday at the Garden against Milwaukee, Randle replied, “Hell yeah, absolutely,” when asked if he was OK with receiving that deserved breather.

“I just think it’s important that we came away with this win, no matter how it happened,” Brunson said. “We’ve got to keep stacking wins.

“Even the previous two games, losing by one possession [to Portland and Memphis], whatever it was, it’s tough when we’re losing games, but we’re building. We’re building and so we just gotta keep stacking them, keep translating it and keep progressing every game.”