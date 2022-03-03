Julius Randle says hapless Knicks not out of playoff race

PHOENIX — Julius Randle was adamant the season isn’t over with 20 games left and the Knicks five games in the loss column out of 10th place — the final play-in spot.

Randle would have a stronger point if the Knicks were playing better and not facing a stretch of six consecutive road games in four time zones, continuing at 50-12 Phoenix on Friday. The Suns are without Chris Paul, who has a thumb injury, and Devin Booker, who has COVID-19.

Randle said his glass is “half-full.”

“Why wouldn’t we [be in the playoff race]?’’ Randle said after losing in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. “When we have an opportunity to compete for something do it, regardless of whatever situation we’re in right now, if you have a chance to compete for something, you keep competing. Even if you’re not, you keep competing. At least me personally, it’s who I am.’’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has extended the play-in format for just this reason — to keep teams like the Knicks from tanking in March.

Julius Randle AP

But the Knicks are in that tanking territory when it’s not a crime any longer to contemplate going young and not caring about wins and losses as much as development.

The consolation prize for this season could be the starry, 6-foot-4, sophomore Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey, who is slated as a top-four pick and could fill the club’s massive hole at point guard.

Of course, the Knicks have their eye on Ivey as well another stud who could fit in perfectly in Jabari Smith, the explosive 6-10 power forward from Auburn. His selection would allow the Knicks to re-evaluate whether Randle is a long-term answer. Smith is projected solidly among the top three or four picks.

At 25-37, the Knicks would go into the lottery as the eighth seed with a 23.5 percent chance of moving into the top four. Point guard will be the priority in the draft, and the sophomore Ivey is averaging 17.4 points and 3.1 assists.

Matt Babcock, former longtime agent who now is the draft expert for Basketball News, told PostPlus in December that Ivey sounds like a perfect Knicks’ addition.

“He’s so athletic and plays with a great pace,’’ Babcock said. “I’d say that he’s in the same mold of a player like Donovan Mitchell. He has the potential to be very dynamic. It’s currently looking like there is a good chance that Ivey could be the first guard selected in this year’s draft.’’

The Knicks are 3-16 in their past 19 games, and Randle brought to attention after the Philly loss when they gave up 68 points in the second half a lack of defensive identity they had established last season in leading the NBA in several defensive categories.

“It’s lacking a little bit,’’ Randle said of the defensive grit. “But everybody has to come in and do their part. It’s tough. Guys are really talented in this league. … You’re guarding the MVP [in Joel Embiid]. Obviously it puts a lot of pressure on your defense. But can’t give up. That should never be the option. Just got to keep fighting until we find a way.”

“We can’t come into games thinking we can outscore people.”“I think a lot of that comes when you’re taking the ball out of the net,’’ Randle said. “You’re always going up against a set defense, it’s really hard. So it’s hard when the pace is slowed. I think our pace starts with our defense.’

Randle said the Knicks point guard issues look worse than they are because of their inability to defend.