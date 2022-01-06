The Hamden Journal

Julius Randle player prop bets for Knicks vs. Celtics, January 6

Julius Randle’s New York Knicks will face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday. If you’re looking to make predictions on Randle’s performance, we break down all of his set prop bets, trends and stats here.

Game and Prop Info

  • Matchup: New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Date: January 6, 2022
  • Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-105)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)
  • Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Randle Player Prop Trends

  • Randle’s point total has exceeded 21.5 points 13 times through the 36 games he’s played this season.
  • Randle’s 19.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Thursday’s over/under.
  • Through 36 games this season, Randle has had more than 4.5 assists 19 times.
  • Randle has averaged 4.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).
  • Randle has had more than 25.5 combined points and assists in 16 games this season.
  • Randle combines to average 24.5 points and assists per game, 1.0 fewer than his PA prop bet total (25.5) for Thursday’s game.

Randle Stats

  • 19.6 PTS (22nd in NBA); 10.1 REB (11th in NBA); 4.9 AST (33rd in NBA)
  • 0.8 STL (96th in NBA); 0.6 BLK (61st in NBA)
  • 7.1 FGM (26th in NBA); 16.7 FGA (21st in NBA); 42.3% FG% (95th in NBA)
  • 3.5 TO; 1.41 AST/TO
  • 17 Double-doubles (14th in NBA)

Randle vs. the Celtics

  • Randle has played 14 games against the Celtics, putting up more than 21.5 points in three of them.
  • In five of 14 games against the Celtics, Randle has had more than 4.5 assists.
  • Randle has ended five of his 14 games with more than 25.5 combined points and assists against the Celtics.

