Julius Randle’s New York Knicks will face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday. If you’re looking to make predictions on Randle’s performance, we break down all of his set prop bets, trends and stats here.
Game and Prop Info
- Matchup: New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Date: January 6, 2022
- Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-105)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)
Randle Player Prop Trends
- Randle’s point total has exceeded 21.5 points 13 times through the 36 games he’s played this season.
- Randle’s 19.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Thursday’s over/under.
- Through 36 games this season, Randle has had more than 4.5 assists 19 times.
- Randle has averaged 4.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).
- Randle has had more than 25.5 combined points and assists in 16 games this season.
- Randle combines to average 24.5 points and assists per game, 1.0 fewer than his PA prop bet total (25.5) for Thursday’s game.
Randle Stats
- 19.6 PTS (22nd in NBA); 10.1 REB (11th in NBA); 4.9 AST (33rd in NBA)
- 0.8 STL (96th in NBA); 0.6 BLK (61st in NBA)
- 7.1 FGM (26th in NBA); 16.7 FGA (21st in NBA); 42.3% FG% (95th in NBA)
- 19.6 PTS (22nd in NBA); 10.1 REB (11th in NBA); 4.9 AST (33rd in NBA)
- 3.5 TO; 1.41 AST/TO
- 17 Double-doubles (14th in NBA)
Randle vs. the Celtics
- Randle has played 14 games against the Celtics, putting up more than 21.5 points in three of them.
- In five of 14 games against the Celtics, Randle has had more than 4.5 assists.
- Randle has ended five of his 14 games with more than 25.5 combined points and assists against the Celtics.