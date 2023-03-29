Julius Randle limps off as Knicks have new injury concern

Jalen Brunson was back on the court, but Julius Randle limped gingerly to the locker room with what the team called a sprained left ankle in the first half of Wednesday’s game against the Heat at the Garden.

Randle, the only Knick to start every game this season, came up limping after appearing to injure his left ankle while landing on Bam Adebayo’s foot with 2:38 left in the second quarter.

He did not return after halftime.





Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

He walked it off and temporarily remained in the game to sink one of two free throws, before hobbling to the locker room at the next whistle.

Brunson had returned to the Knicks’ lineup, wearing a protective brace around his sprained right hand and wrist area, after missing the previous two games.