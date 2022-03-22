Julius Randle injury opens door for Obi Toppin with Knicks

Those clamoring to see Obi Toppin get more minutes with the Knicks should get their wish for at least one game.

Starting power forward Julius Randle will sit out Tuesday’s home game against the Hawks with a sore right quadriceps tendon, the team announced.

Toppin, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has averaged 14.8 minutes per game in his second NBA season. The reigning Slam Dunk champion started two games earlier this season when Randle was sidelined with COVID-19.

The 24-year-old Toppin has displayed his athletic ability when on the court this season, although he’s shooting just 23.6 percent from 3-point range. He also has struggled to make an impact on the defensive end.

Obi Toppin is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds off the bench for the Knicks this season. Getty Images

After leading the league in minutes played last season, Randle ranks 12th in that category this year at 35.5 per game.

The Knicks (30-41) enter Tuesday’s game trailing the Hawks by five games for the No. 10 play-in position in the Eastern Conference with 11 games to play.