Julius Randle ‘hurt’ by ejection that NBA fined him $50K for

LOS ANGELES — Julius Randle gave his mea culpa Sunday morning at UCLA, and an hour later the NBA rocked him with a $50,000 fine for the Cam Johnson incident.

The NBA announced the fine was because Randle “forcefully shoved” Johnson, made contact with an NBA official and didn’t participate in an NBA investigation.

The enigmatic Knicks forward was in good spirits Sunday after the morning shootaround, but that was before learning of the big fine — the third Randle-related fine of the season.

Randle admitted to being “hurt” about letting his teammates down and already issuing his apologies to the team.

Randle was ejected Friday night in Phoenix with the Knicks up 10 points late in the third quarter after pushing Johnson, who wound up winning the game with a buzzer-beating, banked-in 3-pointer in a killer 115-114 loss.

Julius Randle (l.) was fined for shoving Cam Johnson (r.) during the Knicks’ loss to the Suns on March 4, 2022. AP

“It hurts not to win,” Randle said before the Knicks faced the Clippers Sunday night. “I’m more upset I wasn’t available for my team down the stretch. That’s what hurt me more than anything. I apologize to the guys for it. It hurt I couldn’t be there down the stretch.”

Randle had racked up 25 points and was dominating the depleted Suns when he got two technicals after jostling with Johnson for a rebound. Randle turned to Johnson, jawed at him, then shoved a referee’s hand away as he pushed Johnson hard.

Randle said he called his oldest son, Kyden, and heard it from him.

Julius Randle was ejected from the Knicks’ loss to the Suns on March 4, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

“I called my oldest after and he was pretty upset at me that I wasn’t down there playing,” Randle said. “It’s more unfortunate we didn’t get the win. My wife was like, ‘call my son.’ He’s kind of like the boss. I’ll probably think about him next time.”

Randle looked stunned when he got ejected but that didn’t matter.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Randle said. “But it’s part of the game. I usually thought I’d get one (technical) and it would be over with. I didn’t see the double tech coming. But it’s still my fault.”

Tom Thibodeau said Randle is at fault but thought it “borderline.”

“It’s an emotional game,” Thibodeau said. “There’s going to be exchanges. You have to be careful not to cross over that line. Everyone understands that. it was unfortunate. I thought it was borderline to be honest with you. You can’t put it in an officials hands to make a decision like that. We can learn from that.”