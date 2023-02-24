Julius Randle erupts for 46 points in Knicks’ win over Wizards

With the recent addition of Josh Hart and the return Friday night of Mitchell Robinson, All-Star forward Julius Randle believes there “absolutely is another level” the Knicks can ascend to as they close out the regular season.
The first of their 22-game stretch run after the All-Star break started slowly but ultimately bore that out, as Randle’s career-high masterpiece helped the Knicks storm back from a 19-point hole to post their fourth straight win, 115-109, over the Wizards in Washington.
Randle matched his career high with 46 points and All-Star snub Jalen Brunson had 13 points with nine assists as the Knicks (34-27) improved to 18-12 away from Madison Square Garden, the second-best road record in the league. Randle also had netted 46 points in Sacramento in March of last season.
Robinson also had an active all-around game with a double-double – 10 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes – in his first action since undergoing thumb surgery on Jan. 19.
Kyle Kuzma and former Knick Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points apiece and Bradley Beal added 16 for the Wizards (28-31).