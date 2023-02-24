Julius Randle erupts for 46 points in Knicks’ win over Wizards

With the recent addition of Josh Hart and the return Friday night of Mitchell Robinson, All-Star forward Julius Randle believes there “absolutely is another level” the Knicks can ascend to as they close out the regular season.

The first of their 22-game stretch run after the All-Star break started slowly but ultimately bore that out, as Randle’s career-high masterpiece helped the Knicks storm back from a 19-point hole to post their fourth straight win, 115-109, over the Wizards in Washington.

Randle matched his career high with 46 points and All-Star snub Jalen Brunson had 13 points with nine assists as the Knicks (34-27) improved to 18-12 away from Madison Square Garden, the second-best road record in the league. Randle also had netted 46 points in Sacramento in March of last season.





Julius Randle finished with a season-high 46 points. AP





Immanuel Quickley shoots during the Knicks’ win over the Wizards on Feb. 24. Getty Images





Julius Randle shoots during the Knicks’ win over the Wizards on Feb. 24. USA TODAY Sports





Julius Randle dunks during the Knicks’ win over the Wizards on Feb. 24. AP

Robinson also had an active all-around game with a double-double – 10 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes – in his first action since undergoing thumb surgery on Jan. 19.

Kyle Kuzma and former Knick Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points apiece and Bradley Beal added 16 for the Wizards (28-31).