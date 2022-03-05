Julius Randle ejected for altercation with Cameron Johnson

Julius Randle was ejected from the Knicks’ game against the Suns.

With 2:30 left in the third quarter, Randle and the Suns’ Cameron Johnson collided as Randle attempted to box Johnson out on Evan Fournier’s three-point shot. After the shot, Randle stormed into Johnson’s chest. After referee Dedric Taylor attempted to break the two up, Randle stormed back, making contact with the Taylor, and shoved Johnson.

Randle and Johnson were issued double technicals for their initial altercation. For his second act – storming back at Johnson, making contact with the ref and shoving Johnson – Randle was issued a second technical for an unsportsmanlike act, which led to his ejection.

The Knicks were winning 86-76 at the time of Randle’s ejection.