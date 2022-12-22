Julian Edelman rips Patriots QB Mac Jones’ for ‘pissy faces’

Julian Edelman has had enough of Mac Jones’ facial expressions.

During an appearance on “Inside the NFL” on Paramount+, the Patriots great ripped Jones while taking issue with the quarterback’s role in New England’s last-minute loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

“The season’s on the line. You gotta trip him,” Edelman said, referring to Jones’ effort on the final play when poor decision-making led to the Patriots’ double-lateral turnover.

The ball, which receiver Jakobi Meyers threw in Jones’ direction in an ill-conceived backwards pass attempt, was picked off by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones for a game-winning touchdown after he put a stiff arm in the quarterback’s face. Jones looked helpless while attempting a crucial tackle, and fell flat on his back. He then sat on the field as the Raiders ran away with the game, 30-24.

When fellow “Inside the NFL” panelist Brandon Marshall said Mac Jones never practices tackling, Edelman further assessed the quarterback’s on-field demeanor in-between plays.

“You know what, he also doesn’t practice the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff. Like he doesn’t practice that, and he does it,” Edelman said. “Why can’t you make the tackle? It’s bad.”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reacts after losing to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Julian Edelman after the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022. Twitter

Edelman’s comments came after the three-time Super Bowl champion had a furious reaction to the loss while attending the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The former Patriots receiver, who was sitting in a private suite, dropped an F-bomb after watching New England’s stunning collapse.

“What the f–k are we doing?” Edelman yelled in a clip shared on Twitter. “What are we doing?”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reacts after a play during the second half against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

It was a fitting reaction after watching his former team throw away an opportunity to go into overtime with the game tied at 24-24 in the final three seconds of play. The loss jeopardized the Patriots’ playoff hopes, dropping them to 7-7.

Jones has taken the brunt of the criticism for New England’s struggling offense. However, the Patriots haven’t wavered on the their quarterback.

The Patriots host the Bengals on Saturday.