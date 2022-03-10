Julian Champagnie propels St. John’s

Coach Mike Anderson called it a new season, and with that in mind, St. John’s looked like a different team.

After getting the butterflies out, it treated DePaul like a freshman team that didn’t belong on the same court as the varsity. Maybe a miracle run isn’t such a fantasy.

The seventh-seeded Johnnies performed like the team that has only shown up on occasion this season, defending at an elite level, sharing the ball and playing a near-flawless game in a 92-73 beatdown of the No. 10 Blue Demons to open what they hope is a long stay in the Big East Tournament.

“We understand what’s on the line now,” St. John’s junior star Julian Champagnie said after his team shot 50 percent from the field, had 22 assists on 37 made field goals and committed a mere two turnovers. “We have a goal that we want to attain.”

St. John’s (17-14) will meet No. 2 Villanova in the tournament quarterfinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Garden.

Just 3:17 in, St. John’s trailed by 10, 12-2. After Anderson preached the importance of defense in the days leading up to the game, his team lacked intensity at the outset. It was allowing layups and settling for long jump shots. He called timeout to offer a reminder.

Stef Smith, who scored 13 points off the bench, drives to the basket during St. John’s win. Robert Sabo

“I just thought we were playing soft,” the coach said.

He went with three of his most defensive-minded players — Dylan Addae-Wusu, Montez Mathis and Esahia Nyiwe. St. John’s turned it on from there, and never took its foot off the gas.

Esahia Nyiwe, who scored 10 point, slams home a dunk during St. John’s win. Robert Sabo

A 25-4 run gave the Red Storm the lead for good. And a 23-5 spurt, which included five straight baskets from Champagnie, gave them a 20-point bulge at the break. DePaul (15-16) never got closer than 17 in the second half, unable to make a run of any kind to make St. John’s sweat as it scored its second-most points ever in the Big East Tournament.

Champagnie, the All-Big East first-team selection, exploded for 22 first-half points and finished with 26. He had plenty of help. Nyiwe produced 10 points and a career-high nine rebounds, and was a major presence on the defensive end after the slow start. Stef Smith added 13 points off the bench and a plus-30 rating in 24 minutes in one of his best efforts of the season. Despite turning his ankle at the close of the first half, Posh Alexander was in complete control of the game — notching eight points, seven assists and two steals.

This was nothing like the Feb. 27 game between these teams, when DePaul scored 99 points and shot a blistering 55 percent in a five-point win. Big East leading scorer Javon Liberty-Freeman scored 39 points in that game but was held to 17 on Wednesday. David Jones, who had 24 points in the previous encounter, managed just 11.

“I go back to my statement previewing this game,” Anderson said. “I said we’ve got to play defense. We’ve got to guard the yard. I thought we did that.”

St. John’s has had a few high-level performances in this disappointing season, blowouts wins at Seton Hall and Xavier, a home rout of Butler, a near-upset at UConn. But it hasn’t followed them up with similar efforts. That has to happen Thursday night, against tournament favorite Villanova, to keep the Johnnies’ long-shot dream of an NCAA Tournament bid alive.

“We’ve got to be ready,” Anderson said.