Julian Alvarez steals World Cup show in Argentina’s semifinal win

Lionel Messi brought Argentina within kicking distance of World Cup glory, but it was the next generation that stole the show.

Julian Alvarez scored twice and also set up Messi’s penalty-kick goal in Argentina’s commanding 3-0 win over Croatia to advance to the final. They will face the winner Wednesday’s other semifinal between France and Morocco.

“We deserved this, we played a great match today,” Alvarez said on the Fox broadcast after the game. “We’re at the final. We want it. … We are very happy with what we achieved, and we want more.”

In the 32nd minute, the 22-year-old Alvarez made a darting run between Croatian center backs Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol, and latched onto a defense-splitting pass over the top from 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez. As he attempted to chip it over Croatia’s Dominik Livakovic, the goalie fouled Alvarez and Argentina was awarded a penalty. Lionel Messi promptly converted for a 1-0 lead.

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez (9) celebrates a goal during the World Cup semifinals. AP

Alvarez then led the charge as Argentina blitzed the Croatians, suffocating their opponents as they looked for a second goal. In the 39th minute, Alvarez collected the ball inside his own half and dribbled unchallenged all the way into the Croatian box. After a brief deflection, the ball ricocheted back to Alvarez, who volleyed it past Livakovic for a 2-0 lead.

“It was a nice goal,” Alvarez told reporters after the match. “I don’t usually run with the ball a lot but the situation presented itself.”

For his second goal, Alvarez let Messi do all the hard work instead, tapping in Messi’s jaw-dropping individual run and assist. Messi spun defender Josko Gvardiol around before dribbling by him and squaring the ball for Alvarez, who was waiting for the pass in front of the goal.

Fernandez controlled the middle of the field, helping Argentina pin Croatia deep in its own half and continue to mount pressure on its defense. It’s the first World Cup for both Alvarez and Fernandez. Neither made their Argentinian debut before last year.

“The match from Julian was excellent, not only because he scored two goals, but because he helped our midfielders,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said. ”He showcased an excellent game for his age.”

In his first season with English Premier League superpower Manchester City, Alvarez has scored three goals in three starts and 12 appearances. The club bought Alvarez last summer from Argentinian side Club River Plate for 14 million pounds, fending off stiff competition for the prized talent.

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their team’s second goal with Lionel Messi. REUTERS

The goals marked Alvarez’s third and fourth of the tournament. He previously scored in Argentina’s wins over Poland and Australia as he muscled his way into the starting lineup over longtime mainstay Angel Di Maria.

“I said that boy is going to be a superstar,” Argentinian goalie Emiliano Martinez said. “And you can see that.”