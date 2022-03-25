JuJu Smith-Schuster rocks new Chiefs jersey in TikTok

That was quick.

Less than a week after signing with the Chiefs, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is already repping his new team on TikTok, where he boasts over three million followers.

In a post shared on Thursday, Smith-Schuster, 25, is seen dancing outdoors while rocking his new Kansas City jersey.

Smith-Schuster agreed to a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Steelers. Upon sharing the news last Friday on social media, Smith-Schuster’s new quarterback officially welcomed him to Kansas City.

“Turn me up brotha!!” Mahomes tweeted at Smith-Schuster.

In addition to Mahomes, the quarterback’s younger brother Jackson — a fellow TikToker — celebrated Smith-Schuster’s signing by opening the door for a future collaboration.

The former second-round pick will likely become one of Mahomes’ top targets this season following the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Chiefs also added former Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Thursday.

Juju Smith-Schuster played for the Steelers before joining the Chiefs this off-season.
Smith-Schuster played in five games last regular season before being placed on injured reserve in October for a season-ending shoulder injury. He returned for the playoffs in January, when the Steelers faced his new team, the Chiefs, in the wild-card round.

