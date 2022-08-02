Juan Soto headed to Padres in MLB trade deadline blockbuster

After weeks of speculation, a winner has finally been crowned in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

The Washington Nationals have agreed to deal their superstar outfielder and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres, according to The Post’s Jon Heyman. In return, it’s believed San Diego will surrender first baseman Eric Hosmer — he has to waive his no-trade clause — and a plethora of top prospects, including pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood and righty Jarlin Susana.

It was only several weeks ago that Washington looked to lock down Soto, their once franchise cornerstone, offering a whopping 15-year, $440 million extension. However, Soto rejected the deal, leaving the Nationals with little choice other than to deal the generational talent, who still has 2 1/2 years remaining on his current contract.

Since making his major league debut in 2018, Soto has developed into one of the most fearsome hitters in baseball. The 23-year-old boasts a .291/.427/.538 slash line alongside 119 home runs over his young career. He’s additionally made two All-Star games and was an integral part of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship team.

The Padres’ acquisition of Soto is extremely unprecedented, as a star of his caliber rarely becomes available on the trade market while in their prime. According to Elias Sports, he’s the first player under the age of 23 to be traded midseason the same year as making an All-Star game, as well as the first to make multiple All-Star games and change teams before turning 24.

James Wood headlines the pack of Padres’ young talent heading to Washington in return for Soto. The Single-A outfielder ranked as San Diego’s No. 3 prospect, with his massive upside and power potential acting as the “lynchpin of this deal,” according to Heyman.

The Padres will additionally be sending Abrams, a 21-year-old former top-six draft pick; Gore, a 23-year-old former top-three pick who’s had success in the MLB; and Hassell III, San Diego’s No. 1 prospect and MLB’s 21st-ranked No. 21 in the MLB.

Amidst the assortment of players all under the age of 23, the Padres are expected to also be parting ways with one of their veterans in Hosmer. The 32-year-old will be owed $13 million in the concluding three years of his contract and is slashing .272/.336/.391.

Though Hosmer was likely an afterthought in this blockbuster trade, the first baseman could seemingly blow up the deal if he so chooses. His no-trade clause, which reportedly includes the Nationals as one of the teams he’d reject a trade to, is something to keep an eye on as the two clubs formalize the deal.

As for Soto, he joins an already formidable Padres lineup that boasts stars Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. as well as recently acquired closer Josh Hader.