Joshua Primo blames alleged indecent exposure to doc on wardrobe mishap

Joshua Primo’s explanation is going to the Janet Jackson / Justin Timberlake route.

Primo, a first-round draft pick last year, was shockingly released by the Spurs last week. It later emerged that he was accused of exposing himself to multiple women, including a team employee.

TMZ reported Wednesday that a team psychologist is alleging that Primo exposed himself to her, and that Primo denies having done so on purpose.

“But, sources close to Primo are insistent he never intentionally exposed his privates, and if anything was visible at any time, it was strictly a wardrobe malfunction resulting from laying down on a couch in basketball shorts,” the outlet writes.

Joshua Primo denies having intentionally exposed himself to a Spurs psychologist. Getty Images

The accuser has been identified as Dr. Hillary Cauthen by her attorney, Tony Buzbee, who represented more than two dozen Houston-area massage therapists who sued Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct. Dr. Cauthen was a performance therapist for the Spurs.

Primo’s camp believes that “he’s a young guy who’s being taken advantage of by a medical professional twice his age,” according to TMZ.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said in a statement to ESPN last week after his release but before allegations emerged. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

In four games this season, Primo averaged 23 minutes and seven points per game for the Spurs.