Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs release

The Spurs abrupt release of Josh Primo Friday night stems from allegations the 2021 lottery pick exposed himself multiple times to women, according to ESPN.

Josh Primo was released on Friday. Getty Images

The new report adds more information about Primo’s sudden departure. The second-year guard initially said in a statement Friday night that he understood fans were surprised by the news and that he was taking the time to “focus on [his] mental health treatment more fully.”

Primo played in four games for the Spurs this season and played 23.3 minutes per game off the bench while averaging 7 points.