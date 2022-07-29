Josh McDaniels screams at Raiders lineman in tense training camp moment

The new Las Vegas Raiders head coach has made it overwhelmingly clear he won’t be playing fast and loose with his quarterback at training camp.

In a video filmed by Cassie Soto of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders were participating in a scramble drill when defensive lineman Malcolm Koonce nearly collided with Derek Carr while rushing the passer.

Obviously, a big no-no this early in camp – and McDaniels was none too pleased.

Warning: Explicit language

“God f–king dammit!” the coach is heard screaming. “Get out of the f–king way!”

McDaniels is headed into his first season as the Raiders’ head coach following the team’s dismissal of Jon Gruden midway through last season. It’s the former Patriots offensive coordinator’s second turn as a head coach, following a rough, less-than-two-year stint with the Broncos in 2009-’10.

Josh McDaniels with Derek Carr and Davante Adams in Raiders camp Getty Images

The 46-year-old made questionable personnel decisions in Denver (lobbying to draft Tim Tebow in the first round, among them) and clashed with players and staff, leading to his early exit. Clearly, the no-funny-business mentality has remained – though it’s hard to blame him, as no one wants their quarterback injured in a non-contact practice on the first week of training camp.

The Raiders have brought in superstar talents in wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Chandler Jones this offseason – a far cry from when McDaniels drove quarterback Jay Cutler and receiver Brandon Marshall out of Denver in 2009.

Big things are expected from McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr in 2022, as the team tries to keep up in the loaded AFC West division.