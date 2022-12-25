Josh Jacobs furious after Raiders lose to Steelers: 'Bulls--t'

Josh Jacobs ripped into his team on Saturday night following a 13-10 loss to the Steelers in which the offense could never quite get moving.

“Yeah, man, it’s bulls–t, for real,” Jacobs said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s bulls–t. And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. S–t, we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to f–king help them out, and it’s just frustrating.”

The 6-9 Raiders mustered just 58 rushing yards and 201 total yards of offense as Jacobs was held to an abysmal 44 yards on 15 carries. Despite that, Las Vegas had a 10-6 lead late before Kenny Pickett’s 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds left gave Pittsburgh the lead.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries the ball against the Steelers on Dec. 24, 2022. AP

The running back, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract and sounds like he’s ready to get out of dodge.

“I’m tired of dealing with this,” Jacobs said, per The Athletic. “Every day I come in here and bust my ass and I see guys busting their ass and the result is not there. For me, the last four years, the result has not been there. And quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

Last season was the only time the Raiders have made the playoffs since 2016, as they went 10-7 before losing to the Bengals in the wild-card round. Under Josh McDaniels this season, they’ve struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball and look set to miss the postseason.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled during a game against the Steelers on Dec. 24, 2022. AP

On Saturday, Jacobs, who leads the NFL with 1,539 yards rushing, was particularly frustrated by the failure to run the ball.

“We still had opportunities to make plays,” he said. “I feel like in times where we were close and we felt like we was about to get the big one, we went away from it. And the pass game was working early, so that is what it is, but to win those games, especially in the stretch, especially [when] you’re up against a team like this in the cold, you gotta run the ball. So that’s a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.”