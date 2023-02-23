Josh Hart wants long-term contract with Knicks after trade

Three games is all it took to sell Josh Hart on the Knicks. He can see himself being part of the franchise for years to come.

“That’s something I definitely want to do,” Hart, acquired at the trade deadline from the Trail Blazers, said on Thursday after practice. “I want a home. I want to find a home. This is a place where I would love that home to be. On the court, there are so many things that align with my principles as a player and off the court just being around with friends and close to family. This would be an amazing spot. Hopefully they feel the same.

“It’s a perfect situation for me on and off the court.”

Hart, who has a $12.9 million player option for next year, has scored in double figures in all three games as a Knick coming off the bench. The 6-foot-4 wing has bounced around after getting selected 30th overall in the 2017 draft by the Jazz, spending time with four different organizations and six different head coaches.

He’s tired of moving and learning new systems. He can envision himself being a Knick for a long time and returning to his northeast roots as a Silver Spring, Md. native who went to college at Villanova.





Josh Hart wants to stay with the Knicks long-term. Getty Images





Josh Hart (r.) with Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (l.) Jason Szenes for the NY Post

It obviously helps matters that he is very close with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson and team president Leon Rose is his former agent. They have kept a strong relationship through the years even after Rose left CAA to run the Knicks.

“Hopefully I can tap his pockets a little bit,” Hart joked. “It’s always love with me and him, no matter what side I’m on. I know it’s a business, but I let y’all know my side of it.”