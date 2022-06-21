Josh Hader’s wife gives birth month after pregnancy complications

Star Brewers closer Josh Hader and wife Maria welcomed their first child, less than a month after Maria experienced pregnancy complications.

Lucas Alexander Hader joined the world late last week.

“June 15th will forever be the best day ever,” Maria Hader wrote in an Instagram caption.

Last month, Josh Hader briefly stepped away from the Brewers to tend to his wife’s complications. He told reporters that she was experiencing placenta previa, a rare condition, while she was 34 weeks pregnant.

“It’s family. I mean, I love the game of baseball, but it doesn’t come before my family,” Hader said at the time.

Josh and Maria Hader’s baby boy Lucas was born on June 15. Instagram / Maria Hader

Baby Lucas Hader takes a nap. Instagram / Maria Hader

The 28-year-old Hader is a three-time All-Star, and having another dominant season for Milwaukee.

In 20.2 innings pitched in 22 appearances this year, Hader has 20 saves, 34 strikeouts and a 0.87 ERA.

Josh Hader’s wife Maria experienced pregnancy complications in May. Instagram / Josh Hader

Hader returned from paternity leave Monday night to complete a save against the Cardinals, with the lead in the NL Central hanging in the balance to shift to whichever team won the game.