Josh Hader is an MLB Trade Deadline pipe dream

Contender teams are hoping that if the Brewers keep sliding they would consider trading star closer Josh Hader. While Hader — who didn’t allow a regular-season run for 11 months — has been discussed in trades before, the Brewers still have a 66 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs, and Hader has a year and a half to go before free agency.

While the Brewers have been inconsistent offensively (losers of eight of 10 entering Thursday, three by shutout) and suffered injuries to star starters Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, they have made the playoffs four straight years and are seen as “scary” in October due to excellent starting pitching.

So until further notice, we’ll consider a Hader trade to fall somewhere between wishful thinking and a pipe dream.

Teams do expect late sellers and late buyers as trade-deadline decisions are often made at the eleventh hour, and the hope is that the trade market will look better than it does today, when it threatens to be highlighted mostly by Frankie Montas, Willson Contreras, Andrew Benintendi, Trey Mancini, a couple Reds starters and a bunch of middling relievers. Rest assured, a lot will change.

The Diamondbacks “have never shown any interest in trading [top starter Zac Gallen],” says a rival exec. They would entertain offers for David Peralta, Zach Davies and Madison Bumgarner, though one GM says MadBum’s salary may make him untradeable.

Josh Hader isn’t likely to be moved at the MLB Trade Deadline. AP Photo

The D’backs are a nice surprise in a tough division, and possible minor league player of the year Corbin Carroll, a center fielder, is on the way soon.

While the Red Sox and superstar 3B Rafael Devers were eons apart in talks this spring, a club person said they took some solace in Devers not getting angry over their offer, which was said to include opt-outs but was way too short for Devers’ liking. The price surely continues to rise for the red-hot free agent after 2023. … The streaking Braves — winners of 14 straight — took a hit when star 2B Ozzie Albies suffered a broken foot, taking him out at least two months. “We got through with [Ronald] Acuña being out,” one Braves person remarked. “We’ve done it before.”

One good sign for the Yankees is that Gerrit Cole — the $324 million man — has been arguably their worst of five excellent starters. Days after allowing five home runs (including homers to the first three batters) versus the Twins, Cole continued to beat himself up. Since he was throwing 100 mph he was asked if perhaps he was tipping his pitches. His explanation was different: “The pitches were down the [bleeping] middle.” Next outing: six shutout innings.

A big price tag is predicted for hot Cubs catcher Contreras. The Mets aren’t likely to give up the prospects it would take.

Speaking of which, top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez, while red-hot at Double-A Binghamton, is probably still a long shot to come up this year. But it hasn’t been ruled out.

The hope is that supreme slugger Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title if he’s on the team (he deserves to be!). But officially, his agent, Adam Karon, said he hasn’t decided yet.