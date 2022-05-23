Josh Hader away from Brewers over wife’s pregnancy complications

Josh Hader, star closer for the Milwaukee Brewers, is stepping away from the team for at least their next three games after a family emergency.

“Josh’s wife has had complications with her pregnancy, and they are at a stage where Josh did not feel comfortable leaving,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Monday.

Counsell added that Hader will be out for the team’s series against the Padres, and the situation will be reevaluated from there. The Brewers travel to St. Louis to face the Cardinals later this week.

Josh Hader has stepped away from the Brewers as his wife, Maria, has had complications with her pregnancy. Instagram / Josh Hader

Hader had previously posted on Instagram that he and his wife, Maria, were expecting a baby boy in July.

On the field, Hader, a three-time All-Star, is off to an historic start.

In 15 appearances across 13.2 innings, Hader has 15 saves. He has 21 strikeouts, and has given up just two hits and five walks — with no runs.

Josh Hader is off to a historic start with the Brewers this season. Getty Images

“Whenever we talk about Josh, it’s like how is he gonna get better — and he finds a way to get better,” Counsell said last week on MLB Network. “And that’s just a credit to who he is as a baseball player, and how he’s curious to get better.”

“If anything he’s putting pitches exactly where he wants them. I feel like the way he’s training and preparing himself, he’s just locked in when he steps on the mound. His velocity is as good as it’s ever been. He’s just in a great place, and he keeps finding a way to be a little more consistent, be a little better in this area or that area, and it leads to some incredible results.”