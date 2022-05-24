Josh Donaldson saga: ‘The Show’ episode 2

NY Post

Josh Donaldson never seems to stay out of the headlines for something controversial.

This time it is in reaction to calling Tim Anderson “Jackie” over the weekend. He received a one-game suspension and decided to appeal. Was the suspension just? Should he have got more games? Should have he appealed?

Also, we are a quarter of the way through the MLB season… who are the award winners at this moment?

All that and lots more are discussed on Episode 2 of “The Show” with The Post’s own baseball columnists Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman

JOSH DONALDSON: Should not be saying what he said, but Jon does not see it being justified as racist. Should he have been suspended more games? He probably should not have appealed.

He gets called up by the Orioles. Is he the real deal? Did the Orioles time his call-up poorly without giving much notice? QUARTER SEASON AWARDS: Who are the AL and NL MVPs? Who are the AL and NL Cy Young Award winners?

Kris Bryant

Mariners

Marcus Semien

Phillies

Joey Gallo

Juan Soto: Nationals are not going to trade him this season.

Brandon Nimmo: What teams are interested in Nimmo after this season?

Jacob deGrom: Should the Mets ace be opting in for next season after injury concerns? When will he be back this year?

New episodes of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman will be released every Tuesday afternoon through the entire MLB season. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Amazon or wherever you get podcasts above.