Josh Donaldson ‘likely’ to land on IL in Yankees infield shakeup

BALTIMORE — The crowded Yankees infield probably will become a bit less crowded.

Josh Donaldson “likely” will be placed on the injured list, manager Aaron Boone said Friday, before the Yankees opened a series at Camden Yards without their everyday third baseman, who remained in New York.

Donaldson left Wednesday’s win over the Phillies in The Bronx after two innings, when he felt his right hamstring tighten as he got to first base on a fly out.





Donaldson left Wednesday’s win with a hamstring injury. Robert Sabo for NY Post

Boone said the club doesn’t believe the injury is severe, and Donaldson had not been sent for an MRI exam.

“But there’s enough in there that it might knock him down for four or five days,” Boone said before the Yankees played the Orioles. “We’re going to likely be cautious.”

The 37-year-old is coming off a down season and has begun this year 2-for-16 with a home run.

DJ LeMahieu, who has been a roaming infielder and already has played first, second and third, moved to third base for Friday’s game.

Boone said LeMahieu likely would get the bulk of starts at third without Donaldson, but utilitymen Oswaldo Cabrera and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could see time at the spot, too.

The Yankees, who have Oswald Peraza beginning the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, are deep with infielders.

If LeMahieu sees the majority of time at third over the next week and a half, Gleyber Torres would play second base (and not DH) more often.

The Yankees did not officially place Donaldson on the IL and wanted to hear how he felt Friday.

Righty starter Jhony Brito, who threw five scoreless innings Sunday against the Giants, was in Baltimore on the taxi squad and could be recalled.