Josh Donaldson doesn’t expect to miss time with sore shoulder

TAMPA — Josh Donaldson is nursing a sore right shoulder that he doesn’t believe will cause him to miss any time — even in spring training.

“I don’t expect to sit out any games,” Donaldson said Monday at Steinbrenner Field. “We ramped up quick [in spring training] and are just trying to get ahead of it. It’s just sore.’’

Donaldson has been bothered by leg injuries in each of the past two seasons and spent time on the IL early in 2018 with right shoulder inflammation, which caused him to have a dead arm and miss two weeks.

He said Monday he could be back at third base as soon as Tuesday, when the Yankees play host to the Phillies, when he will continue to pay attention to what pitchers are doing in the wake of MLB’s renewed focus on cracking down on the use of foreign substances.

Donaldson was outspoken about the subject last season — and called out Gerrit Cole in the process — and said he was aware that spin rates around the league began to rise slightly in the latter part of the season after dropping significantly in June and July.

“I noticed, I noticed,’’ Donaldson said. “I saw the spin rates go up, but my eyes are pretty in tune to how pitches are supposed to look, and I could see some things starting to happen again.”

Josh Donaldson does not expect his shoulder soreness to force him to miss any spring training games. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Umpires began checking pitchers again over the weekend, changing their focus from gloves and belts to the hands, with a goal of being less invasive and more efficient in finding potential illegal substances.

For now, Donaldson said he’s confident MLB will keep an eye on the situation and he noted he hasn’t seen anything untoward this spring.

“I haven’t noticed anything out of the ordinary,’’ Donaldson said of Grapefruit League games.

“We’ll see how it plays out. To me, it’s a non-issue at the moment. I think they’re trying to stay on top of it to make sure it doesn’t become an issue.”

Asked if he thought it had become an issue again by the end of last season, Donaldson said: “I think there might have been some teams that went a little bit more with trying to come up with ways to get around it. It wasn’t all over the place.”

And he has no plans for becoming the center of attention on the subject again.

“After last year, I said my piece and let it go,’’ Donaldson said. “I think they handled it and now they’re doing what they have to do to continue to monitor it. If we get to a point in the year where it’s like it was last year, we’ll deal with it, and you’ll know about it.”